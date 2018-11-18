Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Charlotte fires Lambert, who has coached program from start

November 18, 2018 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte will not retain Brad Lambert after this season, moving on from the only football coach the school has had.

Athletic director Mike Hill announced Sunday that Lambert would coach the team’s final game against Florida Atlantic on Saturday, but a search for a new coach will begin immediately.

The 53-year-old Lambert was a longtime assistant coach at Marshall, Georgia and Wake Forest before taking over at Charlotte in 2013. He was 21-48 in six seasons with the 49ers, the first two in FCS and the last four in FBS as a member of Conference USA.

The 49ers were 4-4 after upsetting Southern Miss last month but have lost three straight since to fall to 4-7 and out of bowl contention. Charlotte lost 42-35 at to Florida International on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team