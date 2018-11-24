Listen Live Sports

Charlotte thwarts FAU’s bowl hopes with a 27-24 win

November 24, 2018 9:49 pm
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Cruz’s 56-yard field goal with 25 seconds left helped Charlotte spoil any bowl chance for Florida Atlantic, beating the Owls 27-24 on Saturday night.

FAU was looking for its sixth win for the second consecutive week to become bowl eligible for the second straight year. North Texas beat the Owls 41-38 last week.

On the Owls’ final drive, De’Andre Johnson completed a 12-yard pass to Willie Wright at the Charlotte 49-yard line, but Wright coughed it up and Marquavis Gibbs recovered to end the game.

FAU led 21-10 at halftime. In the third quarter, Benn Lemay’s 54-yard touchdown run brought Charlotte (5-7, 4-4 Conference USA) within four. Lemay ran 24 times for 173 yards.

Early in the fourth the 49ers went ahead when Hasaan Klugh ran for a 13-yard TD with 14:21 left. The Owls (5-7, 3-5) tied it with 3:12 to go on Vladimir Rivas’ 33-yard field goal.

Chris Robison threw for 273 yards and two TDs for the Owls.

