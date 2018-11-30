Listen Live Sports

Chasen Shreve, Cardinals agree to $900,000 deal

November 30, 2018 8:51 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Left-hander Chasen Shreve and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a $900,000, one-year contract.

Shreve can earn an additional $400,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched as part of the deal announced Friday: $50,000 each for 35, 40, 45 and 50; $75,000 apiece for 55 and 60; and $50,000 for 65.

The 28-year-old was 3-4 with a 3.93 ERA and one save in a career-high 60 appearances this year for the New York Yankees and the Cardinals, who acquired him on July 28 along with right-hander Giovanny Gallegos for first baseman Luke Voit and $1 million in international signing bonus pool allocation. Shreve was 1-2 with a 3.07 ERA for St. Louis.

Shreve earned $805,000 this year.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

