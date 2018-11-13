Chattanooga downs Cumberland (TN) 92-61

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Kevin Easley and Thomas Smallwood each scored 18 points and Chattanooga poured it on in the second half to beat Cumberland (TN) 92-61 on Tuesday night.

Chattanooga led 42-32 before the NAIA-member Phoenix got a 3-point play from Ty Sean Powell. Following a layup by Smallwood, Andrew Rogan buried a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 44-38 with 17:16 to play.

David Jean-Baptiste responded with a 3, Smallwood made 1 of 2 free throws, Kevin Easley made a layup and the Mocs pushed the lead to 12. Rogan made another 3, and right after, Easley made 1 of 2 free throws and Chattanooga led by double digits the rest of the way.

Chattanooga went to the free-throw line 22 times in the second half compared to just nine trips before the break.

Powell scored 15 for Cumberland, Andrew Rogan had 14 and Kareem Wright scored 11.

