Chelsea coach to keep midfield set-up amid Kante concerns

November 28, 2018 8:53 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri has no intention of changing his midfield set-up amid concerns that N’Golo Kante is being deployed in the wrong position this season.

Kante, widely considered the world’s best holding midfielder, is playing in a more advanced role this season to accommodate new signing Jorginho.

That appears to be limiting the effectiveness of Kante, while rival teams are beginning to target and stifle Jorginho because he influences Chelsea’s style of play. That was particularly evident on Saturday when Tottenham overwhelmed Chelsea in a 3-1 win in the Premier League.

Sarri says he will continue to play a “very technical player,” like Jorginho or Cesc Fabregas, as the deep-lying midfielder and adds “I don’t want Kante in this position.”

Sarri, speaking ahead of Chelsea’s Europa League game against PAOK Thessaloniki on Thursday, says Kante needs time to learn his new role.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

