Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chestnut, Meachum power NEC unbeaten Sacred Heart, 38-7

November 3, 2018 3:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Julius Chestnut and Jordan Meachum each rushed for more than 140 yards and Sacred Heart scored five rushing touchdowns to defeat Robert Morris 38-7 on Saturday, pushing its win streak to three games and remaining undefeated atop the Northeast Conference.

Chestnut rushed 14 times for 152 yards — nearly 11 yards a carry — and scored on a 72-yard sprint up the middle before halftime. Meachum rushed 18 times for 145 yards (8.1 per carry) with touchdowns of 16 and 6 yards. Kevin Duke scored on a pair of 1-yard keepers as the Pioneers (6-3, 4-0) rolled up 347 yards on the ground.

Sacred Heart, the lone remaining unbeaten team in the Northeast, is a game up on CCSU and Duquesne, has already beaten CCSU and plays at Duquesne next Saturday.

Jordan Johnson, who rushed for 71 yards, put the Colonials (2-7, 0-5) on the board with a 1-yard TD run.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad