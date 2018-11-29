Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago State gets 1st win of season, 90-67 over East-West

November 29, 2018 11:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Harris scored 19 points, Rob Shaw added 18 points and 10 assists, and Chicago State beat USCAA-member East-West 90-67 for its first win of the season on Thursday night.

The game was close for the entire first half and then the Cougars (1-8) pulled away with a 22-4 run to lead 56-37 with 13:56 left in the second half. The Phantoms never recovered, getting the deficit only as close as 16.

Harris made 9 of 13 from the field and grabbed six rebounds. Chicago State shot 38 of 67 (57 percent) despite making just 3 of 16 from 3-point range.

Travon Bell added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars and Cameron Bowles scored 15 on 7-of-10 shooting.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Marlik Williams had 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting to lead East-West. Allen Morris added 13 points and Isaiah Grace scored 10.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor