The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Chiefs-Raiders Preview Capsule

November 29, 2018 12:10 pm
 
2 min read
KANSAS CITY (9-2) at OAKLAND (2-9)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Chiefs by 13 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Kansas City 8-2-1, Oakland 3-8

SERIES RECORD – Chiefs lead 63-53-2

LAST MEETING – Chiefs beat Raiders 26-15, Dec. 10, 2017

LAST WEEK – Chiefs had bye, lost 54-51 to Rams on Nov. 19; Raiders lost 34-17 to Ravens

AP PRO32 RANKING – Chiefs No. 3, Raiders No. 31

CHIEFS OFFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (14), PASS (3).

CHIEFS DEFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (20), PASS (32).

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (25), PASS (18).

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (32), PASS (15).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Chiefs won six of seven in series. … Kansas City became first team to lose game when scoring 50 or more points last game vs. Rams. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes threw six TD passes vs. Rams, joining Ben Roethlisberger, Y.A. Tittle as only QBs with multiple six-TD games in season. … Mahomes also had five giveaways in game. … Kansas City third in NFL with 36 sacks. … Chiefs lead NFL with 97 penalties, 813 yards penalized. … Kansas City coach Andy Reid’s teams 16-3 coming off bye week. … Chiefs lead NFL with 7.05 yards per play. … Raiders’ seven losses by 14 or more points are tied for most in franchise history with 2006, ’09 teams. … Oakland fifth in NFL with 34 points on opening drive; third worst in NFL with 1.32 points per drive after that. … Oakland allowed less than 300 yards passing in six straight games. … Raiders QB Derek Carr has gone six straight games without throwing INT, one shy of Rich Gannon’s franchise record set in 2001. … Carr’s 35 sacks most by Raiders QB through 11 games since 2006. … Oakland seeks to avoid first three-game home skid since 2015. … Fantasy tip: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce had 10 catches, 127 yards last game and leads all TEs with 914 yards this season. Raiders D has allowed league-high 428 yards receiving to TEs over past five weeks.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

