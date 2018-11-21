Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Childs scores 28 points; hot-shooting BYU beats Rice 105-78

November 21, 2018 11:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Yoeli Childs scored a season-high 28 points and BYU rolled to a 105-78 victory over Rice on Wednesday night.

BYU (5-1) has won five straight, all at home, after losing its opener to then-No. 7 Nevada.

Childs was 13 of 18 from the field and had seven rebounds and five assists. Jahshire Hardnett added a career-high 20 points and TJ Haws had 18 for the Cougars, who shot 39 of 70 (56 percent) and made 10 3-pointers. Hardnett and Haws each made three shots from long range.

Ako Adams had 17 points to lead Rice (3-2).

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

BYU built a nine-point halftime lead and pulled away early in the second half with a 19-5 run. Childs capped the surge with a dunk and a 3-point play, and the Cougars led 79-57 with nine minutes left.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons