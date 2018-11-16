Listen Live Sports

Childs surpasses 1,000 points; BYU beats Oral Roberts 85-65

November 16, 2018 12:11 am
 
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Yoeli Childs scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead BYU to an 85-65 victory over Oral Roberts on Thursday night.

Childs entered the game needing 16 points to reach 1,000 for his career. He became the 51st player in program history — and the 15th under BYU coach Dave Rose — to reach the milestone. Childs hit a 3-pointer with 11:15 to play to surpass 1,000.

Jahshire Hardnett added 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, one point shy of a career-best, for BYU (3-1). Freshman Connor Harding added 10 points off the bench.

Kaelen Malone and Kevin Obanor scored 12 points apiece to lead Oral Roberts (1-4).

The Cougars closed the first half on a 20-8 run to build a 43-31 halftime lead. Harding sparked the surge with a 3-pointer and had eight points. BYU opened the second half with an 11-4 spurt and cruised from there.

