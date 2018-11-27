Listen Live Sports

Chisenhall agrees to $2.75M, 1-year deal with Pirates

November 27, 2018 11:47 am
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall has agreed to a $2.75 million, one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, leaving the Cleveland Indians after eight seasons.

The 30-year-old can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances under the deal announced Tuesday: $250,000 each for 250, 300, 350 and 400, and $500,000 apiece for 450, 500, 550 and 600.

Chisenhall hit .321 in 29 games and 84 at-bats during an injury-shortened 2018 season, when he earned $5,587,500. He didn’t play between April 7 and June 5 because of a strained right calf, and he played his last game on July 1, a day before he injured his left calf before a game against Kansas City.

Chisenhall has a .268 average with 64 homers and 296 RBIs. He set career bests in 2014 when he hit 13 homers and had 59 RBIs.

He can earn additional bonuses for finishing among the top three in MVP voting and winning a Gold Glove and the World Series and League Championship Series MVP.

Right-hander Alex McRae was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

