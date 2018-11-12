Listen Live Sports

Clemson, Georgia to play home and home in 2029-30

November 12, 2018 11:32 am
 
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 2 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia will play a home-and-home series in 2029 and 2030.

The schools announced the games Monday. The two schools had previously said they would face each other in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.

The latest series would start at Clemson on Sept. 15, 2029 while the teams would play at Georgia on Aug. 31, 2030.

The two campuses are about two hours apart and have had a hotly contested rivalry through the years.

They last played in 2014 when Georgia defeated the Tigers 45-21.

In 1980 and 1981, the winner of the Clemson-Georgia game went on to win the national championship — the Bulldogs in 1980 and the Tigers in 1981.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

