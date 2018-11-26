Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clemson RB Etienne leads ACC’s all-conference team

November 26, 2018 4:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — No. 2 Clemson placed five players on the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-league team.

Running back Travis Etienne received a league-best 174 points in results announced Monday and determined by a vote of 46 media members and the league’s 14 head coaches.

Players received three points for a first-team vote, two for a second-team vote and one for a third-team selection.

Etienne, who leads the conference with 1,307 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns, was joined by four repeat selections from 2017: offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt and defensive linemen Clelen Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

North Carolina State’s Ryan Finley was the first-team selection at quarterback and was joined in the backfield by Etienne and Boston College’s AJ Dillon.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US service members honor George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House