The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Cleveland State beats Division II Urbana 94-65

November 13, 2018 9:50 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Freshman Rashad Williams scored 14 points, Algevon Eichelberger had 10 points and nine rebounds and Cleveland State beat Division II Urbana 94-65 on Tuesday night.

Williams made a 3-pointer to push Cleveland State’s lead to 43-25 at halftime after shooting 50 percent and having 11 assists on 15 field goals. Cleveland State’s lead was cut to 60-45 midway through the second half but the Vikings took control with an 11-2 spurt.

Tyree Appleby added 13 points with six assists for Cleveland State (1-2), which is on a four-game home stand. Stefan Kenic and Jaalam Hill each scored 12 and Seth Millner 11. Williams scored 15 points in his debut in just 19 minutes as he shot 5 of 7 from distance against Davidson.

Datrey Long led Urbana with 15 points. Matt Treacy added 12 points and Malik Jacobs 10. The Blue Knights were held to 24-of-68 shooting (35 percent).

