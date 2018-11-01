Clippers-76ers, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (113)

Harris 10-16 2-2 24, Gallinari 5-14 11-11 25, Gortat 0-1 0-0 0, Beverley 1-7 2-4 4, Bradley 1-6 0-0 2, Scott 1-1 0-0 3, Harrell 3-5 1-2 7, Marjanovic 5-7 5-6 15, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-8 1-1 7, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Teodosic 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 9-19 6-7 26, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-86 28-33 113.

PHILADELPHIA (122)

Covington 4-5 0-0 10, Saric 1-8 2-2 5, Embiid 16-32 6-9 41, Simmons 6-11 2-2 14, Fultz 5-10 2-4 12, Muscala 1-4 1-1 4, Johnson 2-3 1-1 5, Shamet 5-8 0-1 13, Redick 4-12 7-8 18. Totals 44-93 21-28 122.

L.A. Clippers 30 27 29 27—113 Philadelphia 34 38 18 32—122

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 9-23 (Gallinari 4-8, Harris 2-3, Williams 2-5, Scott 1-1, Bradley 0-1, Teodosic 0-1, Beverley 0-4), Philadelphia 13-27 (Shamet 3-6, Redick 3-6, Embiid 3-8, Covington 2-2, Muscala 1-2, Saric 1-3). Fouled Out_Beverley. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 42 (Marjanovic 11), Philadelphia 43 (Embiid 13). Assists_L.A. Clippers 19 (Beverley 4), Philadelphia 29 (Simmons 11). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 28, Philadelphia 30. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second). A_20,246 (20,478).

