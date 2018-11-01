Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clippers-76ers, Box

November 1, 2018 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. CLIPPERS (113)

Harris 10-16 2-2 24, Gallinari 5-14 11-11 25, Gortat 0-1 0-0 0, Beverley 1-7 2-4 4, Bradley 1-6 0-0 2, Scott 1-1 0-0 3, Harrell 3-5 1-2 7, Marjanovic 5-7 5-6 15, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-8 1-1 7, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Teodosic 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 9-19 6-7 26, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-86 28-33 113.

PHILADELPHIA (122)

Covington 4-5 0-0 10, Saric 1-8 2-2 5, Embiid 16-32 6-9 41, Simmons 6-11 2-2 14, Fultz 5-10 2-4 12, Muscala 1-4 1-1 4, Johnson 2-3 1-1 5, Shamet 5-8 0-1 13, Redick 4-12 7-8 18. Totals 44-93 21-28 122.

L.A. Clippers 30 27 29 27—113
Philadelphia 34 38 18 32—122

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 9-23 (Gallinari 4-8, Harris 2-3, Williams 2-5, Scott 1-1, Bradley 0-1, Teodosic 0-1, Beverley 0-4), Philadelphia 13-27 (Shamet 3-6, Redick 3-6, Embiid 3-8, Covington 2-2, Muscala 1-2, Saric 1-3). Fouled Out_Beverley. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 42 (Marjanovic 11), Philadelphia 43 (Embiid 13). Assists_L.A. Clippers 19 (Beverley 4), Philadelphia 29 (Simmons 11). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 28, Philadelphia 30. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second). A_20,246 (20,478).

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad