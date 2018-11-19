Clippers-Hawks, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (127)

Bradley 2-7 1-1 5, Harris 8-15 4-4 24, Gortat 2-5 1-2 5, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-9 6-8 16, Beverley 2-7 0-0 4, Scott 6-14 0-0 18, Harrell 5-10 15-18 25, Marjanovic 5-6 2-3 12, Teodosic 0-1 0-0 0, Thornwell 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 4-15 8-9 16, Wallace 1-3 0-2 2. Totals 40-93 37-47 127.

ATLANTA (119)

Prince 8-15 2-3 21, Spellman 3-6 0-0 7, Len 5-9 1-1 12, Young 8-22 8-9 25, Bazemore 2-4 0-0 4, Bembry 0-4 2-2 2, Collins 7-10 2-2 18, Dedmon 5-13 2-2 13, Lin 3-6 0-0 7, Huerter 3-6 0-0 8, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 45-101 17-19 119.

L.A. Clippers 29 32 28 38—127 Atlanta 34 30 32 23—119

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 10-33 (Scott 6-12, Harris 4-8, Thornwell 0-1, Teodosic 0-1, Wallace 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, Bradley 0-2, Williams 0-3, Beverley 0-3), Atlanta 12-38 (Prince 3-8, Huerter 2-3, Collins 2-3, Len 1-1, Spellman 1-3, Lin 1-3, Dedmon 1-4, Young 1-5, Bazemore 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Bembry 0-2, Carter 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 52 (Harrell 11), Atlanta 51 (Dedmon, Len 12). Assists_L.A. Clippers 24 (Williams 11), Atlanta 29 (Young 17). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 22, Atlanta 38. Technicals_Beverley. A_14,323 (18,118).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.