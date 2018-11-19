Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clippers-Hawks, Box

November 19, 2018 10:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. CLIPPERS (127)

Bradley 2-7 1-1 5, Harris 8-15 4-4 24, Gortat 2-5 1-2 5, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-9 6-8 16, Beverley 2-7 0-0 4, Scott 6-14 0-0 18, Harrell 5-10 15-18 25, Marjanovic 5-6 2-3 12, Teodosic 0-1 0-0 0, Thornwell 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 4-15 8-9 16, Wallace 1-3 0-2 2. Totals 40-93 37-47 127.

ATLANTA (119)

Prince 8-15 2-3 21, Spellman 3-6 0-0 7, Len 5-9 1-1 12, Young 8-22 8-9 25, Bazemore 2-4 0-0 4, Bembry 0-4 2-2 2, Collins 7-10 2-2 18, Dedmon 5-13 2-2 13, Lin 3-6 0-0 7, Huerter 3-6 0-0 8, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 45-101 17-19 119.

L.A. Clippers 29 32 28 38—127
Atlanta 34 30 32 23—119

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 10-33 (Scott 6-12, Harris 4-8, Thornwell 0-1, Teodosic 0-1, Wallace 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, Bradley 0-2, Williams 0-3, Beverley 0-3), Atlanta 12-38 (Prince 3-8, Huerter 2-3, Collins 2-3, Len 1-1, Spellman 1-3, Lin 1-3, Dedmon 1-4, Young 1-5, Bazemore 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Bembry 0-2, Carter 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 52 (Harrell 11), Atlanta 51 (Dedmon, Len 12). Assists_L.A. Clippers 24 (Williams 11), Atlanta 29 (Young 17). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 22, Atlanta 38. Technicals_Beverley. A_14,323 (18,118).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference