Clippers-Kings, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (133)

Harris 11-17 3-3 28, Gallinari 7-15 0-0 16, Gortat 4-5 1-1 9, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-9 4-5 17, Bradley 6-10 0-0 16, Harrell 8-10 8-12 24, Scott 2-8 0-0 5, Teodosic 0-1 0-0 0, Beverley 2-3 2-4 6, L.Williams 3-10 3-3 10, Thornwell 1-2 0-0 2, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 50-90 21-28 133.

SACRAMENTO (121)

Shumpert 1-3 2-2 4, Bjelica 4-5 2-2 11, Cauley-Stein 8-13 1-4 17, Fox 6-13 4-4 17, Hield 4-13 2-2 10, Jackson 3-4 0-0 8, Giles III 2-4 0-0 4, Bagley III 8-15 2-2 18, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Ferrell 0-0 0-0 0, T.Williams 2-6 2-2 6, Bogdanovic 8-20 7-8 26. Totals 46-96 22-26 121.

L.A. Clippers 42 29 30 32—133 Sacramento 26 42 25 28—121

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 12-28 (Bradley 4-7, Harris 3-5, Gallinari 2-6, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, L.Williams 1-2, Scott 1-5, Teodosic 0-1, Beverley 0-1), Sacramento 7-24 (Bogdanovic 3-6, Jackson 2-3, Bjelica 1-1, Fox 1-2, Bagley III 0-1, T.Williams 0-2, Shumpert 0-2, Hield 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 38 (Harris, Harrell, Scott 6), Sacramento 48 (Cauley-Stein, Bagley III 10). Assists_L.A. Clippers 25 (Bradley 6), Sacramento 26 (Fox 9). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 21, Sacramento 25. A_17,583 (17,608).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.