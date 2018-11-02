Clippers-Magic, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (120)

Harris 8-10 4-4 21, Gallinari 5-10 2-2 13, Marjanovic 4-7 2-6 10, Beverley 2-7 0-0 6, Bradley 3-11 0-0 7, Scott 1-4 0-0 3, Harrell 4-8 2-4 10, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-6 4-4 8, Robinson 1-4 0-0 3, Teodosic 2-3 1-2 6, Wallace 2-3 1-1 5, Williams 7-13 9-10 28. Totals 41-86 25-33 120.

ORLANDO (95)

Isaac 1-4 0-0 2, Gordon 2-5 0-0 4, Vucevic 10-21 1-2 22, Augustin 5-10 2-2 13, Fournier 7-12 4-6 19, Frazier Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Iwundu 2-5 1-3 5, Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Bamba 3-6 1-2 7, Birch 1-1 0-0 2, Briscoe 0-3 0-0 0, Grant 3-8 2-4 8, Ross 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 40-90 11-19 95.

L.A. Clippers 22 35 30 33—120 Orlando 22 22 28 23— 95

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 13-26 (Williams 5-5, Beverley 2-3, Gallinari 1-2, Teodosic 1-2, Harris 1-2, Bradley 1-3, Robinson 1-3, Scott 1-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2), Orlando 4-17 (Augustin 1-1, Fournier 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Ross 1-4, Isaac 0-1, Bamba 0-3, Grant 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 50 (Harrell 12), Orlando 40 (Vucevic 11). Assists_L.A. Clippers 22 (Scott 4), Orlando 20 (Grant, Fournier 4). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 23, Orlando 24. A_15,953 (18,846).

