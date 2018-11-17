Clippers-Nets, Box

T.Harris 11-17 3-4 27, Gallinari 9-14 5-5 28, Gortat 5-6 0-0 10, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-9 0-0 4, Beverley 2-6 0-0 6, Harrell 7-10 2-4 16, Scott 3-6 2-2 9, Robinson 1-1 0-0 3, Wallace 3-9 0-0 6, L.Williams 4-15 8-9 16, Thornwell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 48-95 20-24 127.
J.Harris 7-11 3-5 19, Dudley 2-2 0-0 5, Allen 8-13 8-9 24, Russell 9-16 0-0 23, Crabbe 5-11 2-2 15, Hollis-Jefferson 2-6 4-6 8, Carroll 2-6 4-4 9, Davis 2-3 0-0 4, Dinwiddie 3-16 4-6 11, Napier 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 40-88 26-34 119.
|L.A. Clippers
|32
|28
|30
|37—127
|Brooklyn
|37
|30
|30
|22—119
3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 11-23 (Gallinari 5-7, Beverley 2-4, T.Harris 2-4, Robinson 1-1, Scott 1-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Wallace 0-2, L.Williams 0-3), Brooklyn 13-28 (Russell 5-7, Crabbe 3-6, J.Harris 2-3, Dudley 1-1, Carroll 1-2, Dinwiddie 1-6, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, Allen 0-1, Napier 0-1). Fouled Out_Dinwiddie. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 38 (Harrell 10), Brooklyn 47 (Allen, Davis 11). Assists_L.A. Clippers 23 (Beverley 8), Brooklyn 25 (Russell 10). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 25, Brooklyn 22. Technicals_L.Williams, L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Delay of game), Russell. A_12,944 (17,732).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.