Clippers-Trail Blazers, Box

November 25, 2018 11:45 pm
 
L.A. CLIPPERS (104)

Harris 14-22 4-4 34, Gallinari 5-10 5-6 17, Gortat 3-4 0-0 6, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-9 4-5 12, Bradley 2-11 0-1 4, Harrell 5-11 4-12 14, Scott 0-3 0-0 0, Beverley 1-3 4-4 7, Teodosic 2-4 2-2 6, Williams 2-13 0-0 4. Totals 38-90 23-34 104.

PORTLAND (100)

Harkless 2-4 0-0 4, Aminu 0-5 0-0 0, Nurkic 2-4 0-0 4, Lillard 12-27 3-4 30, McCollum 8-21 0-0 18, Leonard 3-5 1-2 9, Collins 4-7 1-1 9, Curry 2-7 0-0 5, Stauskas 2-3 0-0 4, Turner 7-14 3-3 17. Totals 42-97 8-10 100.

L.A. Clippers 24 21 38 21—104
Portland 28 30 16 26—100

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 5-25 (Gallinari 2-4, Harris 2-6, Beverley 1-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Williams 0-2, Teodosic 0-2, Scott 0-3, Bradley 0-4), Portland 8-38 (Lillard 3-13, Leonard 2-4, McCollum 2-4, Curry 1-4, Nurkic 0-1, Stauskas 0-1, Collins 0-1, Harkless 0-2, Turner 0-3, Aminu 0-5). Fouled Out_Collins. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 48 (Harris 11), Portland 58 (Leonard 16). Assists_L.A. Clippers 15 (Gallinari 5), Portland 18 (Lillard 4). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 13, Portland 24. Technicals_L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second). A_19,138 (19,393).

