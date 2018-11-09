Clippers-Trail Blazers, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (105)

Harris 6-16 2-2 15, Gallinari 6-13 3-3 20, Marjanovic 2-5 0-0 4, Beverley 2-4 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-12 3-6 19, Scott 1-5 0-0 2, Harrell 8-9 3-5 19, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Teodosic 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 8-22 4-4 20. Totals 41-89 15-20 105.

PORTLAND (116)

Layman 0-1 0-0 0, Aminu 3-4 3-3 11, Nurkic 4-12 8-8 16, Lillard 11-25 0-0 25, McCollum 8-20 5-5 23, Collins 3-6 4-4 10, Swanigan 2-5 0-0 4, Leonard 2-4 2-2 7, Curry 1-5 2-2 5, Turner 3-7 1-2 7, Stauskas 3-8 1-2 8. Totals 40-97 26-28 116.

L.A. Clippers 28 29 24 24—105 Portland 37 24 23 32—116

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 8-23 (Gallinari 5-8, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-2, Harris 1-3, Teodosic 0-1, Beverley 0-2, Scott 0-3, Williams 0-4), Portland 10-26 (Lillard 3-7, Aminu 2-2, McCollum 2-6, Curry 1-1, Leonard 1-2, Stauskas 1-5, Nurkic 0-1, Collins 0-1, Turner 0-1). Fouled Out_Nurkic. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 41 (Harris 11), Portland 53 (Nurkic, Collins 9). Assists_L.A. Clippers 19 (Williams 7), Portland 18 (Turner 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 22, Portland 20. Technicals_Lillard. A_19,170 (19,393).

