Clippers-Wizards, Box

Harris 12-21 1-2 29, Gallinari 0-8 3-3 3, Gortat 4-7 1-1 9, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-11 4-5 17, Bradley 2-3 0-0 4, Scott 3-4 0-0 9, Harrell 9-13 2-2 20, Marjanovic 0-1 0-0 0, Beverley 2-5 0-0 6, Thornwell 0-0 2-2 2, Wallace 1-1 0-1 2, Williams 7-15 2-2 17. Totals 46-89 15-18 118.
Oubre Jr. 1-4 0-0 3, Porter Jr. 4-9 2-2 11, Bryant 3-5 1-2 7, Wall 9-24 7-10 30, Beal 8-17 11-14 27, Green 8-11 1-1 20, Morris 3-11 4-4 12, Satoransky 4-7 4-4 13, Rivers 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 40-93 32-39 125.
|L.A. Clippers
|40
|33
|22
|23—118
|Washington
|21
|33
|32
|39—125
3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 11-27 (Harris 4-6, Scott 3-4, Beverley 2-4, Williams 1-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-4, Bradley 0-1, Gallinari 0-4), Washington 13-39 (Wall 5-12, Green 3-6, Morris 2-6, Oubre Jr. 1-1, Satoransky 1-3, Porter Jr. 1-4, Bryant 0-1, Beal 0-3, Rivers 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 44 (Harrell, Harris 9), Washington 44 (Porter Jr. 14). Assists_L.A. Clippers 20 (Gallinari, Beverley 5), Washington 27 (Wall 8). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 28, Washington 20. Technicals_Harrell, Williams, Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second), Morris. Ejected_Williams. A_14,499 (20,356).
