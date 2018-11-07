Listen Live Sports

Clutch free throws key D-II St. Edward’s 77-76 upset of UTSA

November 7, 2018 11:39 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Luke Pluymen hit five straight free throws in the final 29 seconds to lift Division II St. Edwards University to a 77-76 upset win over UTSA in the Roadrunners season opener on Wednesday night.

The freshman hit the second of two free throws to put the Hilltoppers up by three with :29 left, but Keaton Wallace answered with a 3 seconds later to tie. He then knocked down a pair from the line to make it 75-73, but Nick Allen put UTSA in front with a 3 with :14 left. Pluymen drew a foul with :02 left and sank both free throws to put St. Edward’s ahead for good.

UTSA got 15 points each from Allen and Wallace and shot 33 of 74 from the field (44.6 percent), but the Roadrunners were just 5 of 26 from distance and 5 of 10 from the line.

The Hilltoppers, meanwhile, hit 12 of 35 from beyond the arc and 15 of 20 from the line. Dorian Lopez and Ashton Spears each scored 12 points to lead St. Edward’s.

