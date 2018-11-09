Listen Live Sports

CMU has no trouble with Chicago State in 101-60 victory

November 9, 2018 9:54 pm
 
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Larry Austin had 17 points and nine assists to help Central Michigan roll to a 101-60 rout of Chicago State on Friday night.

Austin, a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt, shot 7 of 13 from the field. Matt Beachler made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for the Chippewas (2-0). Kevin McKay had 11 points and eight rebounds. Shawn Roundtree, last season’s leading scorer, made a pair of 3s and chipped in eight points in 16 minutes.

Christian Jacob scored 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Chicago State (0-3). Anthony Harris made 8 of 10 free throws and finished with 15 points.

Austin’s dunk midway through the first half gave the Chippewas a 29-10 lead. He finished with eight first-half points as Central Michigan built a 61-32 halftime lead.

It was the 100th win for coach Keno Davis at Central Michigan.

