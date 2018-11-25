Coach hit by puck, Flames rout Coyotes 6-1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Noah Hanifin and Mark Jankowski each scored twice, former Coyotes goalie Mike Smith just missed his 38th career shutout and the Calgary Flames routed Arizona 6-1 on Sunday.

Smith, making his first start in five games, made 28 saves in his first win since Nov. 1.

Calgary led 6-0 before Clayton Keller scored for Arizona with 6:16 remaining.

Three of the Flames’ goals were short-handed. The Coyotes have allowed five shorted-handed goals in their last two games.

Sean Monahan and T.J. Brodie also scored for Calgary. The Flames rebounded from a loss at Las Vegas on Friday night and have won four of five. Arizona has lost four in a row, counting in overtime loss, and has been outscored 11-2 in the two games since goalie Antti Raanta returned after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.

Calgary coach Bill Peters wasn’t around to watch about 10 minutes of the game after he was hit in the left jaw with a puck while standing in his customary spot in the bench area early in the second period. He needed eight stitches and returned late in the period.

LIGHTNING 5, DEVILS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had two goals and an assist to lead Tampa Bay.

Tyler Johnson, Cedric Paquette and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who have won three straight games and five of six. Louis Domingue made 33 saves.

Stefan Noesen and Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils. New Jersey goaltender Cory Schneider finished with 30 saves and remains winless (0-15-2) since Dec. 27, 2017, a span of 18 regular-season games. The Devils fell to 2-9 in road games.

Tampa Bay has outscored the Devils 13-5 in two meetings this season.

PREDATORS 5, DUCKS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Austin Watson recorded a hat trick and Nashville netted two power-play goals in a win over Anaheim.

Watson entered the game with just one goal and broke loose with scores in each period as Nashville won its sixth straight home game.

Nick Bonino and Craig Smith also scored for the Predators, who entered Sunday’s game tied for the best record in the NHL. Nashville’s Pekka Rinne made 17 saves for the win, improving his career record to 17-6-1 against Anaheim.

Adam Henrique and Ondrej Kase scored for the Ducks.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

