Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Coach John Calipari’s son Brad plans to redshirt this season

November 5, 2018 3:04 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky says junior guard Brad Calipari will redshirt this season.

The 6-foot, 179-pound Calipari, son of Wildcats coach John Calipari, will practice and travel with the team and have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He has 11 points and five rebounds in 27 career games with the No. 2 Wildcats, who open Tuesday against No. 4 Duke in Indianapolis.

Calipari, a two-time Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll member, is scheduled to graduate with a communications degree and plans to enter graduate school.

The player said in a release Monday that he thought about the decision for a while and it “just made the most sense” with his academic plans and basketball growth.”

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

