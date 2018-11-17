Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coastal Carolina downs UNC Asheville behind Cuthbertson’s 15

November 17, 2018 9:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Zac Cuthbertson scored 15 points with 13 rebounds and Coastal Carolina rode its fast start to a 78-52 win over UNC Asheville on Saturday.

Amidou Bamba — who scored 10 points — scored six within the first three minutes on a layup, dunk and jump shot and Coastal Carolina (3-2) leaped to a 15-3 lead. The Bulldogs countered with an 8-0 run capped by Tajion Jones’ 3-pointer, but a 10-3 run pushed the lead to 11 points. Tommy Burton converted a 3-point play and a layup for a 30-19 advantage and Coastal Carolina led by double digits the rest of the way.

Burton finished with 13 points and Tyrell Gumbs-Frater and David Pierce each scored 10.

Devon Baker and Coty Jude each scored 13 for the Bulldogs (1-3).

Advertisement

UNC Asheville (1-3) shot 16 of 52 (31 percent) and committed 23 fouls though the Chanticleers missed 13 of 30 free-throw attempts.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team