The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Colbert accounts for 2 TDs; Lamar beats McNeese 21-17

November 17, 2018 9:56 pm
 
< a min read
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Darrel Colbert accounted for two scores, including a 1-yard touchdown run with two minutes left in the game, and Lamar beat McNeese 21-17 on Saturday.

Lamar (7-4, 6-3 Southland Conference) has won six straight games while McNeese (6-5, 5-4) has lost four of its last five.

Colbert completed 9 of 14 passes for 148 yards and threw a touchdown pass. He added 110 yards rushing on 19 carries.

David Hamm ran for a career-high 166 yards on 15 carries to lead McNeese.

Hamm’s 63-yard touchdown run gave McNeese a 17-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.

With 3:23 remaining, Lamar marched down the field and scored in just four plays. Colbert had an 18-yard run and Myles Wanza a 28-yarder. Colbert tossed a 39-yard pass to Zae Giles to the McNeese 1-yard line before running in the game-winning score.

