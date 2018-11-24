Listen Live Sports

Cole scores 31 points, Howard edges Cal Baptist 86-84

November 24, 2018 5:36 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — RJ Cole scored 31 points with six rebounds and five assists as Howard edged Cal Baptist 86-84 on Saturday.

Cole was 10 of 17 from the field including four from distance for the Bison (4-2). Charles Williams added 22 points and five rebounds and Chad Lott had 16 points and four rebounds.

Howard trailed by 12 points late in the first half but a 3-pointer by Raymond Bethea Jr. followed by a dunk by Williams and a jumper by Andre Toure helped the Bison close to 38-35 at the break.

Two layups by Cole and back-to-back 3-pointers by Bethea fed a 17-8 run that put the Bison on top 52-46 early in the second half. A Cole 3-pointer gave them a 76-74 lead with 3:46 remaining and they never trailed after that. Toure’s two free throws with 20 seconds left made it a four-point lead before Milan Acquaah’s 3-pionter with three seconds remaining.

Dejon Davis scored 26 points with 11 rebounds to lead the Lancers (2-3). Acquaah finished with 24 points.

