Tuesday, Nov. 27 EAST

Sacred Heart 98, Hartford 89

St. Francis (Pa.) 113, Bloomsburg 59

St. John’s 85, Md.-Eastern Shore 64

SOUTH

Chattanooga 95, Hiwassee 62

Advertisement

Davidson 76, Charlotte 56

ETSU 69, Georgia Southern 64

Elon 92, Central Penn College 59

Florida 98, North Florida 66

Mercer 90, Brewton-Parker College 65

Southern U. 74, Wiley 65

UNC-Greensboro 111, Greensboro 33

MIDWEST

Ball St. 108, Tiffin 62

Wright St. 58, Cedarville 39

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 90, Howard Payne 53

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.