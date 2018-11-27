Sacred Heart 98, Hartford 89
St. Francis (Pa.) 113, Bloomsburg 59
St. John’s 85, Md.-Eastern Shore 64
Chattanooga 95, Hiwassee 62
Davidson 76, Charlotte 56
ETSU 69, Georgia Southern 64
Elon 92, Central Penn College 59
Florida 98, North Florida 66
Mercer 90, Brewton-Parker College 65
Southern U. 74, Wiley 65
UNC-Greensboro 111, Greensboro 33
Ball St. 108, Tiffin 62
Wright St. 58, Cedarville 39
Abilene Christian 90, Howard Payne 53
