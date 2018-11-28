Tuesday, Nov. 27 EAST

Penn 76, Delaware St. 48

Penn St. 63, Virginia Tech 62

Providence 69, Fairleigh Dickinson 59

Sacred Heart 98, Hartford 89

St. Francis (Pa.) 113, Bloomsburg 59

St. John’s 85, Md.-Eastern Shore 64

UConn 97, Mass.-Lowell 75

SOUTH

American U. 74, VMI 64

Chattanooga 95, Hiwassee 62

Davidson 76, Charlotte 56

Duke 90, Indiana 69

ETSU 69, Georgia Southern 64

Elon 92, Central Penn College 59

Florida 98, North Florida 66

Georgia 84, Kennesaw St. 51

Louisiana-Monroe 80, Northwestern St. 52

Louisville 82, Michigan St. 78, OT

Mercer 90, Brewton-Parker College 65

N. Kentucky 93, Morehead St. 71

Southern U. 74, Wiley 65

Stony Brook 79, Norfolk St. 73

The Citadel 112, High Point 87

UNC-Greensboro 111, Greensboro 33

UNC-Wilmington 95, East Carolina 86

Vanderbilt 120, Savannah St. 85

Wake Forest 71, W. Carolina 64

MIDWEST

Ball St. 108, Tiffin 62

Cincinnati 105, Ark.-Pine Bluff 49

Drake 83, Boise St. 74

Iowa 69, Pittsburgh 68

Marquette 76, Charleston Southern 55

Nevada 79, Loyola of Chicago 65

Notre Dame 76, Illinois 74

Ohio 89, Iona 65

SE Missouri 72, Missouri S&T 69

Temple 79, Missouri 77

Wisconsin 79, NC State 75

Wright St. 58, Cedarville 39

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 90, Howard Payne 53

Baylor 63, South Dakota 57

Oklahoma 73, North Texas 57

SMU 79, Lamar 65

Tulsa 72, Texas-Arlington 58

FAR WEST

Idaho 98, West Coast Baptist 44

Montana St. 81, North Dakota 76

S. Illinois 82, Colorado St. 67

San Diego St. 87, Jackson St. 44

Washington 83, E. Washington 59

Washington St. 103, CS Northridge 94

Weber St. 100, Benedictine at Mesa 61

