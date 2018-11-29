Boston College 81, Sacred Heart 73
LIU Brooklyn 80, Albany (NY) 77
Marist 76, Dartmouth 58
Austin Peay 79, Troy 74, OT
Belmont 99, Samford 93, OT
Campbell 79, Trinity Baptist 29
James Madison 81, Coppin St. 71, OT
NC A&T 72, CCSU 60
Norfolk St. 94, Hampton 89, 2OT
North Florida 81, Florida A&M 62
UAB 67, Alabama A&M 57
UCF 70, Alabama 64
Chicago St. 90, East-West 67
SMU 91, McNeese St. 59
Texas Southern 81, Huston-Tillotson 76
Idaho St. 74, Montana-Western 66
S. Utah 111, San Diego Christian 64
