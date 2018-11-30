Listen Live Sports

November 30, 2018 1:01 am
 
Thursday, Nov. 29
EAST

Boston College 81, Sacred Heart 73

LIU Brooklyn 80, Albany (NY) 77

Marist 76, Dartmouth 58

SOUTH

Austin Peay 79, Troy 74, OT

Belmont 99, Samford 93, OT

Campbell 79, Trinity Baptist 29

James Madison 81, Coppin St. 71, OT

NC A&T 72, CCSU 60

Norfolk St. 94, Hampton 89, 2OT

North Florida 81, Florida A&M 62

UAB 67, Alabama A&M 57

UCF 70, Alabama 64

MIDWEST

Chicago St. 90, East-West 67

SOUTHWEST

SMU 91, McNeese St. 59

Texas Southern 81, Huston-Tillotson 76

FAR WEST

Arizona 100, Georgia Southern 70

California Baptist 80, UC Riverside 70

Idaho St. 74, Montana-Western 66

Loyola Marymount 106, Bethesda 50

S. Utah 111, San Diego Christian 64

Santa Clara 81, Jackson St. 70

UC Davis 73, N. Arizona 57

UC Santa Barbara 75, Sacramento St. 58

