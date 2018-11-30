Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
College Basketball Scores

November 30, 2018 10:00 pm
 
Friday, Nov. 30
EAST

Dartmouth 91, Albany (NY) 77

Delaware 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 62

Marist 70, LIU Brooklyn 53

Michigan St. 78, Rutgers 67

Pittsburgh 74, Duquesne 53

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Niagara 75

Vermont 70, Towson 64

Wagner 64, American U. 58

SOUTH

East Carolina 83, Appalachian St. 81

Morehead St. 103, Ohio University Chillcothe 50

N. Kentucky 78, UMBC 60

South Carolina 85, Coastal Carolina 79

MIDWEST

Buffalo 96, Milwaukee 77

Mississippi St. 65, Dayton 58

SOUTHWEST

Radford 62, Texas 59

TCU 89, Cent. Michigan 62

FAR WEST

San Francisco 76, Stephen F. Austin 58

