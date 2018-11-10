Saturday, Nov. 10 EAST

Delaware 78, St. Peter’s 75, OT

Duquesne 84, William & Mary 70

Fairfield 60, Bucknell 58

Georgetown 85, CCSU 78

Lafayette 77, La Salle 76

Marist 82, Columbia 76

Mass.-Lowell 88, Wagner 84, OT

St. Bonaventure 67, Jackson St. 36

Syracuse 84, Morehead St. 70

UMBC 93, Shenandoah 45

Villanova 86, Quinnipiac 53

SOUTH

Belmont 100, Illinois St. 89

Charlotte 66, Oklahoma St. 64

Coll. of Charleston 77, W. Carolina 74

E. Kentucky 81, Chattanooga 78

Florida A&M 62, Tuskegee 55

Lipscomb 86, Tennessee St. 79

Louisiana-Monroe 94, Millsaps 52

Mississippi 90, W. Michigan 64

Murray St. 73, Wright St. 54

NC State 95, Md.-Eastern Shore 49

Norfolk St. 74, Clarion 46

Presbyterian 80, Tennessee Tech 65

SC-Upstate 86, Brevard College 43

W. Kentucky 86, UT Martin 71

Wake Forest 90, NC A&T 78

Wofford 68, High Point 60

MIDWEST

Akron 98, Youngstown St. 69

Bradley 68, SE Missouri 57

Butler 90, Miami (Ohio) 68

Dayton 76, Coppin St. 46

IUPUI 71, E. Illinois 65

Kent St. 83, Cleveland St. 79

Marquette 92, Bethune-Cookman 59

Michigan 56, Holy Cross 37

North Dakota 63, Milwaukee 60

Purdue 84, Ball St. 75

S. Dakota St. 86, Bemidji State 63

Saint Louis 62, Troy 58

Toledo 99, Wilberforce 58

W. Illinois 84, North Park 56

Winthrop 94, SIU-Edwardsville 82

Xavier 91, Evansville 85

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 80, Southern U. 53

Houston 101, Alabama A&M 54

Houston Baptist 75, Fordham 72

Incarnate Word 66, Texas-Tyler 54

Texas-Arlington 74, N. Iowa 65

Tulsa 74, SC State 52

FAR WEST

Cal St.-Fullerton 106, West Coast Baptist 53

Colorado St. 92, Ark.-Pine Bluff 67

Hawaii 82, Portland 64

Long Beach St. 78, Menlo 57

N. Arizona 97, Jacksonville 82

Oregon St. 83, Wyoming 64

San Francisco 93, Maine 50

