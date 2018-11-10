Delaware 78, St. Peter’s 75, OT
Duquesne 84, William & Mary 70
Fairfield 60, Bucknell 58
Georgetown 85, CCSU 78
Lafayette 77, La Salle 76
Marist 82, Columbia 76
Mass.-Lowell 88, Wagner 84, OT
St. Bonaventure 67, Jackson St. 36
Syracuse 84, Morehead St. 70
UMBC 93, Shenandoah 45
Villanova 86, Quinnipiac 53
Belmont 100, Illinois St. 89
Charlotte 66, Oklahoma St. 64
Coll. of Charleston 77, W. Carolina 74
E. Kentucky 81, Chattanooga 78
Florida A&M 62, Tuskegee 55
Lipscomb 86, Tennessee St. 79
Louisiana-Monroe 94, Millsaps 52
Mississippi 90, W. Michigan 64
Murray St. 73, Wright St. 54
NC State 95, Md.-Eastern Shore 49
Norfolk St. 74, Clarion 46
Presbyterian 80, Tennessee Tech 65
SC-Upstate 86, Brevard College 43
W. Kentucky 86, UT Martin 71
Wake Forest 90, NC A&T 78
Wofford 68, High Point 60
Akron 98, Youngstown St. 69
Bradley 68, SE Missouri 57
Butler 90, Miami (Ohio) 68
Dayton 76, Coppin St. 46
IUPUI 71, E. Illinois 65
Kent St. 83, Cleveland St. 79
Marquette 92, Bethune-Cookman 59
Michigan 56, Holy Cross 37
North Dakota 63, Milwaukee 60
Purdue 84, Ball St. 75
S. Dakota St. 86, Bemidji State 63
Saint Louis 62, Troy 58
Toledo 99, Wilberforce 58
W. Illinois 84, North Park 56
Winthrop 94, SIU-Edwardsville 82
Xavier 91, Evansville 85
Baylor 80, Southern U. 53
Houston 101, Alabama A&M 54
Houston Baptist 75, Fordham 72
Incarnate Word 66, Texas-Tyler 54
Texas-Arlington 74, N. Iowa 65
Tulsa 74, SC State 52
Cal St.-Fullerton 106, West Coast Baptist 53
Colorado St. 92, Ark.-Pine Bluff 67
Hawaii 82, Portland 64
Long Beach St. 78, Menlo 57
N. Arizona 97, Jacksonville 82
Oregon St. 83, Wyoming 64
San Francisco 93, Maine 50
