Wednesday, Nov. 7 EAST

Bucknell 88, St. Bonaventure 85, OT

St. Francis Brooklyn 92, Medgar Evers College 42

St. Peter’s 93, Lafayette 86, OT

SOUTH

FAU 98, Florida Institute of Technology 52

FIU 110, Webber International 84

Georgia Southern 139, Carver 51

Howard 114, Washington Adventist University 91

Kennesaw St. 68, Oglethorpe 57

Marshall 105, E. Kentucky 77

Stetson 116, Johnson (FL) 66

William & Mary 79, High Point 69

MIDWEST

Bradley 74, UW-Parkside 58

Dayton 78, North Florida 70

DePaul 80, Bethune-Cookman 58

Ohio 97, Wilberforce 61

Ohio St. 64, Cincinnati 56

South Dakota 83, York College (NE) 58

Wright St. 96, W. Carolina 73

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M-CC 81, Howard Payne 34

