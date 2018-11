By The Associated Press

Sunday, Nov. 11 EAST

Boston College 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 69

Boston U. 94, Emerson 57

Colgate 73, Cornell 57

SOUTH

Duke 94, Army 72

VMI 98, Goucher 34

MIDWEST

Creighton 75, ETSU 69

E. Michigan 97, Goshen College 74

N. Dakota St. 82, UC Santa Barbara 63

FAR WEST

Hawaii 90, Humboldt State 54

