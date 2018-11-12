Monday, Nov. 12 EAST

Binghamton 107, Misericordia 64

New Hampshire 100, Mount Saint Vincent 61

Niagara 80, St. Bonaventure 72

Penn St. 76, Jacksonville St. 61

Pittsburgh 84, Troy 75

Sacred Heart 114, Western New England 72

Saint Joseph’s 78, Monmouth (NJ) 63

UMBC 75, Manhattan 52

SOUTH

James Madison 82, Bridgewater 59

Maryland 82, NC A&T 59

North Carolina 90, Stanford 72

Presbyterian 109, Welch 57

Samford 74, Kennesaw St. 60

South Florida 74, Austin Peay 70, OT

The Citadel 148, Mid-Atlantic Christian 75

VCU 72, Bowling Green 61

MIDWEST

Buffalo 62, S. Illinois 53

Butler 84, Detroit 63

Miami (Ohio) 91, Midway 42

Ohio 81, Campbell 73

SE Missouri 102, Quincy 66

Youngstown St. 106, Heidelberg 83

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 93, University of the Ozarks 52

Incarnate Word 70, Texas Lutheran 59

Oklahoma 87, UTSA 67

Rice 73, Alabama A&M 59

Texas 65, Louisiana-Monroe 55

