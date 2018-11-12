Binghamton 107, Misericordia 64
Duquesne 89, Ill.-Chicago 88, OT
New Hampshire 100, Mount Saint Vincent 61
Niagara 80, St. Bonaventure 72
Penn St. 76, Jacksonville St. 61
Pittsburgh 84, Troy 75
Sacred Heart 114, Western New England 72
Saint Joseph’s 78, Monmouth (NJ) 63
UMBC 75, Manhattan 52
Belmont 92, Middle Tennessee 73
James Madison 82, Bridgewater 59
Maryland 82, NC A&T 59
New Orleans 87, Pensacola Christian 59
North Carolina 90, Stanford 72
Presbyterian 109, Welch 57
Samford 74, Kennesaw St. 60
South Florida 74, Austin Peay 70, OT
The Citadel 148, Mid-Atlantic Christian 75
VCU 72, Bowling Green 61
Buffalo 62, S. Illinois 53
Butler 84, Detroit 63
DePaul 91, Morgan St. 63
Iowa St. 85, Texas Southern 73
Kansas 84, Vermont 68
Miami (Ohio) 91, Midway 42
Northwestern 63, American U. 51
Ohio 81, Campbell 73
SE Missouri 102, Quincy 66
South Dakota 90, N. Arizona 74
Youngstown St. 106, Heidelberg 83
Arkansas 81, UC Davis 58
Baylor 91, Prairie View 80
Cent. Arkansas 93, University of the Ozarks 52
Incarnate Word 70, Texas Lutheran 59
Oklahoma 87, UTSA 67
Rice 73, Alabama A&M 59
Rio Grande 76, Texas A&M-CC 69
Texas 65, Louisiana-Monroe 55
Montana 79, Montana Tech 55
___
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.