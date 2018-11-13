Monday, Nov. 12 EAST

Binghamton 107, Misericordia 64

Duquesne 89, Ill.-Chicago 88, OT

New Hampshire 100, Mount Saint Vincent 61

Niagara 80, St. Bonaventure 72

Penn St. 76, Jacksonville St. 61

Pittsburgh 84, Troy 75

Sacred Heart 114, Western New England 72

Saint Joseph’s 78, Monmouth (NJ) 63

UMBC 75, Manhattan 52

SOUTH

Belmont 92, Middle Tennessee 73

James Madison 82, Bridgewater 59

Maryland 82, NC A&T 59

New Orleans 87, Pensacola Christian 59

North Carolina 90, Stanford 72

Presbyterian 109, Welch 57

Samford 74, Kennesaw St. 60

South Florida 74, Austin Peay 70, OT

The Citadel 148, Mid-Atlantic Christian 75

VCU 72, Bowling Green 61

MIDWEST

Buffalo 62, S. Illinois 53

Butler 84, Detroit 63

DePaul 91, Morgan St. 63

Iowa St. 85, Texas Southern 73

Kansas 84, Vermont 68

Kansas St. 64, Denver 56

Miami (Ohio) 91, Midway 42

Minnesota 78, Utah 69

Northwestern 63, American U. 51

Ohio 81, Campbell 73

SE Missouri 102, Quincy 66

South Dakota 90, N. Arizona 74

Youngstown St. 106, Heidelberg 83

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 81, UC Davis 58

Arkansas St. 89, Missouri Baptist 54

Baylor 91, Prairie View 80

Cent. Arkansas 93, University of the Ozarks 52

Incarnate Word 70, Texas Lutheran 59

Oklahoma 87, UTSA 67

Rice 73, Alabama A&M 59

Rio Grande 76, Texas A&M-CC 69

Texas 65, Louisiana-Monroe 55

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 90, Long Beach St. 58

Grand Canyon 76, Jacksonville 59

Montana 79, Montana Tech 55

San Francisco 88, Sonoma State 54

UC Irvine 87, Life Pacific College 53

Washington 66, San Diego 63

