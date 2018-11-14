Wednesday, Nov. 14 EAST

Boston U. 71, Albany (NY) 61

Bryant 71, St. Peter’s 63

Colgate 86, Nazareth (NY) 68

Drexel 118, Bryn Athyn 41

Fairleigh Dickinson 87, Queens (NY) 48

Hofstra 92, NC A&T 72

IUPUI 76, Boston College 69

Michigan 73, Villanova 46

NJIT 73, Kean 40

Navy 77, Coppin St. 58

Robert Morris 104, Mount Aloysius 57

Vermont 122, Lyndon State 56

SOUTH

Alabama St. 86, Birmingham-Southern 44

Auburn 103, Mississippi College 52

Clemson 74, Sam Houston St. 59

Duke 84, E. Michigan 46

Florida 82, La Salle 69

Marshall 98, Mount St. Mary’s 75

North Florida 95, Edward Waters 83

Richmond 88, St. Francis Brooklyn 66

Samford 66, Miles 57

The Citadel 137, Johnson (FL) 60

UAB 75, New Orleans 68

VMI 78, SC-Upstate 72

MIDWEST

Bradley 74, Jacksonville St. 65

Indiana 96, Marquette 73

Indiana St. 80, McKendree 63

Loyola of Chicago 75, Niagara 62

Michigan St. 80, Louisiana-Monroe 59

N. Arizona 76, Nebraska-Omaha 66

Nebraska 80, Seton Hall 57

Radford 63, Notre Dame 60

Rio Grande 70, Prairie View 57

W. Illinois 95, Dominican (IL) 56

Wright St. 84, Toledo 74

SOUTHWEST

Houston 79, Rice 68

North Texas 102, Texas A&M-Commerce 53

Oklahoma St. 82, UTSA 60

SMU 98, W. Carolina 65

FAR WEST

Arizona 79, UTEP 46

