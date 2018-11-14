Boston U. 71, Albany (NY) 61
Bryant 71, St. Peter’s 63
Colgate 86, Nazareth (NY) 68
Drexel 118, Bryn Athyn 41
Fairleigh Dickinson 87, Queens (NY) 48
Hofstra 92, NC A&T 72
IUPUI 76, Boston College 69
Michigan 73, Villanova 46
NJIT 73, Kean 40
Navy 77, Coppin St. 58
Robert Morris 104, Mount Aloysius 57
Vermont 122, Lyndon State 56
Alabama St. 86, Birmingham-Southern 44
Auburn 103, Mississippi College 52
Clemson 74, Sam Houston St. 59
Duke 84, E. Michigan 46
Florida 82, La Salle 69
Marshall 98, Mount St. Mary’s 75
North Florida 95, Edward Waters 83
Richmond 88, St. Francis Brooklyn 66
Samford 66, Miles 57
The Citadel 137, Johnson (FL) 60
UAB 75, New Orleans 68
VMI 78, SC-Upstate 72
Bradley 74, Jacksonville St. 65
Indiana 96, Marquette 73
Indiana St. 80, McKendree 63
Loyola of Chicago 75, Niagara 62
Michigan St. 80, Louisiana-Monroe 59
N. Arizona 76, Nebraska-Omaha 66
Nebraska 80, Seton Hall 57
Radford 63, Notre Dame 60
Rio Grande 70, Prairie View 57
W. Illinois 95, Dominican (IL) 56
Wright St. 84, Toledo 74
Houston 79, Rice 68
North Texas 102, Texas A&M-Commerce 53
Oklahoma St. 82, UTSA 60
SMU 98, W. Carolina 65
Arizona 79, UTEP 46
