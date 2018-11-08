Bucknell 88, St. Bonaventure 85, OT
St. Francis Brooklyn 92, Medgar Evers College 42
St. Peter’s 93, Lafayette 86, OT
FAU 98, Florida Institute of Technology 52
FIU 110, Webber International 84
Georgia Southern 139, Carver 51
Howard 115, Washington Adventist University 91
Kennesaw St. 68, Oglethorpe 57
Marshall 105, E. Kentucky 77
Stetson 116, Johnson (FL) 66
William & Mary 79, High Point 69
Bradley 74, UW-Parkside 58
Dayton 78, North Florida 70
DePaul 80, Bethune-Cookman 58
Ohio 97, Wilberforce 61
Ohio St. 64, Cincinnati 56
South Dakota 83, York College (NE) 58
Wright St. 96, W. Carolina 73
St. Edwards 77, UTSA 76
TCU 66, CS Bakersfield 61
Texas A&M 98, Savannah St. 83
Texas A&M-CC 81, Howard Payne 34
Arizona 90, Houston Baptist 60
Cal Poly 82, Menlo 75
Colorado St. 100, Colorado Christian 66
Pepperdine 100, Cal State Dominguez Hills 66
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 87, McNeese St. 65
San Jose St. 89, Life Pacific College 72
___
