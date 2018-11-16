Listen Live Sports

November 16, 2018 8:00 pm
 
Friday, Nov. 16
EAST

Austin Peay 80, CCSU 78

Holy Cross 84, Stony Brook 70

Penn 78, N. Iowa 71

Sacred Heart 79, Army 78

UMBC 77, Air Force 72, 2OT

Virginia Tech 88, Northeastern 60

SOUTH

Alabama 79, Ball St. 61

Campbell 66, Florida A&M 59

Georgia Southern 80, FAU 70

Manhattan 55, Coastal Carolina 53

Missouri 55, Kennesaw St. 52

Oregon St. 61, Old Dominion 56

SE Missouri 77, Jacksonville 71

South Florida 73, Ohio 46

UCF 77, Saint Joseph’s 57

MIDWEST

Miami (Ohio) 89, N. Dakota St. 78

Morehead St. 99, UMKC 89

Wichita St. 82, Appalachian St. 76

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 81, Nicholls 54

Tulsa 82, California Baptist 79

FAR WEST

Montana 93, Incarnate Word 66

Oregon 80, Syracuse 65

Wake Forest 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 59

