College Basketball Scores

November 17, 2018 5:00 pm
 
Saturday, Nov. 17
EAST

Duquesne 69, Radford 64

FAU 85, Towson 71

Michigan 84, George Washington 61

Pittsburgh 71, North Alabama 66

Providence 76, South Carolina 67

Wagner 79, Fairfield 73

SOUTH

ETSU 76, Winthrop 74

Miami 78, Bethune-Cookman 70

NC State 82, Maine 63

Old Dominion 65, Kennesaw St. 47

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 80, Boston U. 62

Marquette 74, Presbyterian 55

Notre Dame 73, William & Mary 64

W. Michigan 99, Aquinas College 52

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word 0, N. Dakota St. 0, OT

Rice 102, Northwestern St. 74

