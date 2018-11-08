Thursday, Nov. 8 EAST

Cornell 86, SUNY-Canton 44

Siena 69, George Washington 61

UConn 80, Morehead St. 70

SOUTH

ETSU 109, Hiwassee 44

Florida Gulf Coast 81, Southeastern 54

Liberty 89, Maine-Fort Kent 40

Louisville 85, Nicholls 72

Norfolk St. 108, Mid-Atlantic Christian 50

UNC-Asheville 87, St. Andrews 47

MIDWEST

Drake 98, Buena Vista 52

Fort Wayne 112, Earlham 51

Notre Dame 89, Chicago St. 62

S. Dakota St. 78, Alabama St. 61

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 99, Hendrix 73

Sam Houston St. 94, Southwestern (TX) 56

Stephen F. Austin 68, Southwestern Assemblies of God 67

UALR 101, Southeastern Oklahoma State 92, OT

___

