Cornell 86, SUNY-Canton 44
Siena 69, George Washington 61
UConn 80, Morehead St. 70
ETSU 109, Hiwassee 44
Florida Gulf Coast 81, Southeastern 54
Liberty 89, Maine-Fort Kent 40
Louisville 85, Nicholls 72
Norfolk St. 108, Mid-Atlantic Christian 50
UNC-Asheville 87, St. Andrews 47
Drake 98, Buena Vista 52
Fort Wayne 112, Earlham 51
Notre Dame 89, Chicago St. 62
S. Dakota St. 78, Alabama St. 61
Cent. Arkansas 99, Hendrix 73
Sam Houston St. 94, Southwestern (TX) 56
Stephen F. Austin 68, Southwestern Assemblies of God 67
UALR 101, Southeastern Oklahoma State 92, OT
