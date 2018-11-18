Saturday, Nov. 17 EAST

Albany (NY) 75, Canisius 66

Brown 82, Sacred Heart 77

Cornell 86, NJIT 73

Drexel 89, La Salle 84

Duquesne 69, Radford 64

FIU 98, Columbia 87

Fordham 67, Youngstown St. 61

Furman 76, Villanova 68, OT

Mass.-Lowell 92, Army 85

Michigan 84, George Washington 61

Pittsburgh 71, North Alabama 66

Providence 76, South Carolina 67

Robert Morris 68, MVSU 59

Saint Louis 66, Seton Hall 64

Stony Brook 72, Norfolk St. 65

Wagner 79, Fairfield 73

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 78, UNC-Asheville 52

ETSU 76, Winthrop 74

FAU 85, Towson 71

George Mason 69, Southern U. 65

Georgia Southern 88, Pepperdine 78

Jacksonville 71, South Alabama 48

Memphis 109, Yale 102, 2OT

Miami 78, Bethune-Cookman 70

N. Iowa 90, E. Kentucky 85

N. Kentucky 59, Manhattan 53

NC State 82, Maine 63

Old Dominion 65, Kennesaw St. 47

SE Louisiana 69, Stetson 57

Tennessee St. 113, Fisk 61

UMBC 68, High Point 59

W. Carolina 94, Hiwassee 55

MIDWEST

Drake 75, Texas State 69

E. Illinois 68, W. Illinois 66, OT

E. Michigan 80, Boston U. 62

Green Bay 87, Morehead St. 70

Ill.-Chicago 71, Bradley 70

Marquette 74, Presbyterian 55

Montana 73, Miami (Ohio) 71

N. Illinois 73, Illinois Tech 66

North Dakota 112, Minnesota-Morris 58

Notre Dame 73, William & Mary 64

S. Illinois 78, Ark.-Pine Bluff 48

SE Missouri 63, Chattanooga 42

W. Michigan 99, Aquinas College 52

Wisconsin 96, Houston Baptist 59

Wright St. 89, North Florida 72

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word 80, N. Dakota St. 78, OT

Lamar 74, Prairie View 67

Lipscomb 79, SMU 73

North Texas 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 34

Rice 102, Northwestern St. 74

FAR WEST

BYU 91, Alabama A&M 60

CS Bakersfield 73, San Jose St. 72

E. Washington 87, UMKC 80, OT

New Mexico St. 98, New Mexico 94

Portland 80, CS Northridge 77

Portland St. 125, Willamette 61

UC Davis 57, Texas A&M-CC 54, OT

UC Riverside 63, UC Merced 53

UC Santa Barbara 88, Montana St. 69

