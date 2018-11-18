Albany (NY) 75, Canisius 66
Brown 82, Sacred Heart 77
Cornell 86, NJIT 73
Drexel 89, La Salle 84
Duquesne 69, Radford 64
FIU 98, Columbia 87
Fordham 67, Youngstown St. 61
Furman 76, Villanova 68, OT
Mass.-Lowell 92, Army 85
Michigan 84, George Washington 61
Pittsburgh 71, North Alabama 66
Providence 76, South Carolina 67
Robert Morris 68, MVSU 59
Saint Louis 66, Seton Hall 64
Stony Brook 72, Norfolk St. 65
Wagner 79, Fairfield 73
Coastal Carolina 78, UNC-Asheville 52
ETSU 76, Winthrop 74
FAU 85, Towson 71
George Mason 69, Southern U. 65
Georgia Southern 88, Pepperdine 78
Jacksonville 71, South Alabama 48
Memphis 109, Yale 102, 2OT
Miami 78, Bethune-Cookman 70
N. Iowa 90, E. Kentucky 85
N. Kentucky 59, Manhattan 53
NC State 82, Maine 63
Old Dominion 65, Kennesaw St. 47
SE Louisiana 69, Stetson 57
Tennessee St. 113, Fisk 61
UMBC 68, High Point 59
W. Carolina 94, Hiwassee 55
Drake 75, Texas State 69
E. Illinois 68, W. Illinois 66, OT
E. Michigan 80, Boston U. 62
Green Bay 87, Morehead St. 70
Ill.-Chicago 71, Bradley 70
Marquette 74, Presbyterian 55
Montana 73, Miami (Ohio) 71
N. Illinois 73, Illinois Tech 66
North Dakota 112, Minnesota-Morris 58
Notre Dame 73, William & Mary 64
S. Illinois 78, Ark.-Pine Bluff 48
SE Missouri 63, Chattanooga 42
W. Michigan 99, Aquinas College 52
Wisconsin 96, Houston Baptist 59
Wright St. 89, North Florida 72
Incarnate Word 80, N. Dakota St. 78, OT
Lamar 74, Prairie View 67
Lipscomb 79, SMU 73
North Texas 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 34
Rice 102, Northwestern St. 74
BYU 91, Alabama A&M 60
CS Bakersfield 73, San Jose St. 72
E. Washington 87, UMKC 80, OT
New Mexico St. 98, New Mexico 94
Portland 80, CS Northridge 77
Portland St. 125, Willamette 61
UC Davis 57, Texas A&M-CC 54, OT
UC Riverside 63, UC Merced 53
UC Santa Barbara 88, Montana St. 69
