By The Associated Press

Sunday, Nov. 18 EAST

Georgetown 76, South Florida 73, OT

Holy Cross 57, Siena 45

SOUTH

Ball St. 94, Appalachian St. 86, OT

FIU 102, Youngstown St. 93

Advertisement

MIDWEST

N. Dakota St. 76, Towson 51

Wake Forest 69, Valparaiso 63

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.