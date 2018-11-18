Cal St.-Fullerton 87, Monmouth (NJ) 63
Delaware 70, Wilmington 40
Georgetown 76, South Florida 73, OT
Holy Cross 57, Siena 45
Mass.-Lowell 94, Sacred Heart 90
Michigan 66, Providence 47
Ball St. 94, Appalachian St. 86, OT
FIU 102, Youngstown St. 93
Evansville 85, Texas Southern 63
N. Dakota St. 76, Towson 51
Wake Forest 69, Valparaiso 63
Texas-Arlington 68, UC Davis 59
