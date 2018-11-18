Sunday, Nov. 18 EAST

Cal St.-Fullerton 87, Monmouth (NJ) 63

Delaware 70, Wilmington 40

Georgetown 76, South Florida 73, OT

Holy Cross 57, Siena 45

Mass.-Lowell 94, Sacred Heart 90

Michigan 66, Providence 47

SOUTH

Ball St. 94, Appalachian St. 86, OT

FIU 102, Youngstown St. 93

MIDWEST

Evansville 85, Texas Southern 63

N. Dakota St. 76, Towson 51

Wake Forest 69, Valparaiso 63

SOUTHWEST

Texas-Arlington 68, UC Davis 59

