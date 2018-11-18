Cal St.-Fullerton 87, Monmouth (NJ) 63
Delaware 70, Wilmington 40
Georgetown 76, South Florida 73, OT
Holy Cross 57, Siena 45
Mass.-Lowell 94, Sacred Heart 90
Michigan 66, Providence 47
Navy 83, Bryant 79
St. Francis Brooklyn 84, Lafayette 72
Ball St. 94, Appalachian St. 86, OT
Campbell 78, Austin Peay 72
FAU 71, Incarnate Word 68
FIU 102, Youngstown St. 93
NC Central 123, Warren Wilson 57
Troy 82, Cent. Arkansas 77
UNC-Wilmington 113, Allen 74
Alabama 90, Wichita St. 86
Evansville 85, Texas Southern 63
N. Dakota St. 76, Towson 51
Ohio St. 89, SC State 61
Wake Forest 69, Valparaiso 63
Oklahoma 75, Wofford 64
Texas-Arlington 68, UC Davis 59
