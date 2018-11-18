Sunday, Nov. 18 EAST

Cal St.-Fullerton 87, Monmouth (NJ) 63

Delaware 70, Wilmington 40

Georgetown 76, South Florida 73, OT

Holy Cross 57, Siena 45

Advertisement

Manhattan 54, UNC-Asheville 38

Mass.-Lowell 94, Sacred Heart 90

Michigan 66, Providence 47

Navy 83, Bryant 79

St. Francis Brooklyn 84, Lafayette 72

SOUTH

Ball St. 94, Appalachian St. 86, OT

Campbell 78, Austin Peay 72

FAU 71, Incarnate Word 68

FIU 102, Youngstown St. 93

Jacksonville 74, Chattanooga 66

NC Central 123, Warren Wilson 57

Troy 82, Cent. Arkansas 77

UNC-Wilmington 113, Allen 74

MIDWEST

Air Force 65, South Dakota 62

Alabama 90, Wichita St. 86

Evansville 85, Texas Southern 63

Kent St. 79, Alcorn St. 48

N. Dakota St. 76, Towson 51

Ohio St. 89, SC State 61

Wake Forest 69, Valparaiso 63

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 73, Indiana 72

Oklahoma 75, Wofford 64

Texas-Arlington 68, UC Davis 59

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.